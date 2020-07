Surge In Coronavirus Cases Could Short-Circuit Economic Recovery Restaurants, retail shops, and other service industries are starting to bounce back from the deep recession. But those gains could be jeopardized by a new surge of coronavirus infections.

Surge In Coronavirus Cases Could Short-Circuit Economic Recovery Economy Surge In Coronavirus Cases Could Short-Circuit Economic Recovery Surge In Coronavirus Cases Could Short-Circuit Economic Recovery Audio will be available later today. Restaurants, retail shops, and other service industries are starting to bounce back from the deep recession. But those gains could be jeopardized by a new surge of coronavirus infections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor