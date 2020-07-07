2 Divers Discover 16th Century Shipwreck Off The Coast Of Italy

A confirmation of the ship's identity will make it the first Renaissance-era ship with its hull timbers intact. It was one of the largest Italian merchant vessels of its time when it went down.

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Two divers recently discovered a rare shipwreck on the coast of Italy. Confirmation of the ship's identity will make it the first Renaissance-era vessel with its whole timber still intact. It was one of the largest Italian merchant ships of its time when it went down in a storm. As they explore the wreckage, divers expect to find ceramics, coins, even cannons. It's been a long time coming. Archaeologists have been looking for this ship since it sank in 1579.

