Why It's Still Hard To File Your Taxes For Free

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Did you know that if you make less than $69,000 a year, you can file your taxes for free?

You're not alone if you didn't. Last year, over 14 million people paid companies like TurboTax or H&R Block to file their taxes when they could have done it for free.

That's according to an ongoing investigation by ProPublica. They found those companies were intentionally misleading their customers. Last year alone, filers paid these companies about $1 billion dollars when they didn't have to do so.

The filing deadline was delayed this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they're finally due on July 15.

Justin Elliott, reporter for ProPublica, and Keila Hill-Trawick, Certified Public Accountant and owner of Little Fish Accounting tackled your questions about taxes.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.