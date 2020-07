A Car Drives Into A Crowd Protesting Against Racism In Bloomington, Ind. A car drove into a crowd during a Monday protest in Bloomington, Ind. Protesters had taken to the streets after several people allegedly beat up and threatened a Black activist with a noose on July 4.

A Car Drives Into A Crowd Protesting Against Racism In Bloomington, Ind. National A Car Drives Into A Crowd Protesting Against Racism In Bloomington, Ind. A Car Drives Into A Crowd Protesting Against Racism In Bloomington, Ind. Audio will be available later today. A car drove into a crowd during a Monday protest in Bloomington, Ind. Protesters had taken to the streets after several people allegedly beat up and threatened a Black activist with a noose on July 4. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor