Major League Baseball To Start The 2020 Season At The End Of July Major League Baseball is gearing up to begin its regular season later this month. For now, players have resumed their training — with a whole host of coronavirus safety protocols and restrictions.

Major League Baseball To Start The 2020 Season At The End Of July Sports Major League Baseball To Start The 2020 Season At The End Of July Major League Baseball To Start The 2020 Season At The End Of July Audio will be available later today. Major League Baseball is gearing up to begin its regular season later this month. For now, players have resumed their training — with a whole host of coronavirus safety protocols and restrictions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor