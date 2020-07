Pandemic Takes A Huge Toll On Kenya's Middle Class A growing middle class became a symbol of progress on the African continent. But the pandemic has hit Kenya's middle class hard, reducing many to selling vegetables to feed their families.

Pandemic Takes A Huge Toll On Kenya's Middle Class Africa Pandemic Takes A Huge Toll On Kenya's Middle Class Pandemic Takes A Huge Toll On Kenya's Middle Class Audio will be available later today. A growing middle class became a symbol of progress on the African continent. But the pandemic has hit Kenya's middle class hard, reducing many to selling vegetables to feed their families. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor