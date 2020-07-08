Chief Justice John Roberts Was Hospitalized In June After Falling, Injuring Head

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized overnight night last month after a fall.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg told the Associated Press Roberts, 65, was walking near his home on June 21 when he fell. He injured his forehead and received sutures. Roberts was kept at the hospital overnight "out of an abundance of caution."

The Washington Post first reported the incident, which it says took place at Chevy Chase Club, a country club in suburban Maryland.

Roberts was hospitalized in Maine in 2007 after a fall at his vacation home brought on by a seizure. Although he does not have any known medical conditions, Roberts also suffered a similar, unexplained seizure in 1993.

According to the Associated Press, Arberg said doctors had "ruled out a seizure" as the cause of Roberts' most recent fall, instead saying it "was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration."

Roberts' fall took place three days before the Supreme Court announced its 5-4 decision blocking the Trump administration's attempts to roll back the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting 700,000 immigrants called DREAMers from deportation. Roberts wrote the court's majority opinion.

The Supreme Court still has several cases remaining before it takes its summer break. Justices were forced to hold oral arguments in May remotely to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection during the pandemic. During that time, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed she had been hospitalized to undergo a nonsurgical treatment for an infection. She participated in oral arguments by phone from The Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she spent one night before being discharged.