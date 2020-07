Toy Gorilla Arm Comes In Handy During Pandemic To Safely Serve Coffee San Francisco resident Ben Ramirez, who always wanted to open a coffee shop, is serving free coffee to essential workers in his neighborhood. He practices social distancing with a toy gorilla arm.

Toy Gorilla Arm Comes In Handy During Pandemic To Safely Serve Coffee National Toy Gorilla Arm Comes In Handy During Pandemic To Safely Serve Coffee Toy Gorilla Arm Comes In Handy During Pandemic To Safely Serve Coffee Audio will be available later today. San Francisco resident Ben Ramirez, who always wanted to open a coffee shop, is serving free coffee to essential workers in his neighborhood. He practices social distancing with a toy gorilla arm. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor