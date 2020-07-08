Why White Evangelicals Worship At The Altar Of Trump : Fresh Air Journalist Sarah Posner says while President Trump may not speak the language of faith and Christian values, he speaks the language of grievance — giving voice to legal, social and cultural concerns shared by the Christian right and the alt-right. Posner's book is 'Unholy.'



Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead reviews an album by drummer Chad Taylor and his trio. Film critic Justin Chang reviews the HBO documentary 'Welcome to Chechnya,' about atrocities committed against the LGBTQ community.