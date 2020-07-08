Accessibility links
In-Person Education Or Risk Deportation: Foreign Students And The Fall Semester : 1A "International students, once they're here, they make lives here, some of them have family here," says reporter Michelle Hackman. "Harvard and MIT have already sued the Trump administration over this policy."

In-Person Education Or Risk Deportation: Foreign Students And The Fall Semester

The campus of Georgetown University is seen nearly empty as classes were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, DC. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The campus of Georgetown University is seen nearly empty as classes were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, DC.

SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Colleges and universities around the country have been slow to announce their plans for this fall. Will they be online only? In person? Some combination of the two?

New guidelines from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may have made their decision even more complicated.

The agency's Student and Exchange Visitor Program coordinates international student visas. It announced that foreign students with an online-only course load would not be allowed to come to the U.S. or allowed to stay if they're already here.

What does that mean for students and universities?

Michelle Hackman, an immigration reporter for the Wall Street Journal, and Maya Nasr, a graduate student at MIT who is affected by the recent guidelines talked to us about what we know and what questions remain about the latest guidance.

