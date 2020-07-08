Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience: Live with Sharon Chuter : How I Built This with Guy Raz In 2018, Sharon Chuter left her job at a legacy beauty brand to start UOMA Beauty, a cosmetics company that caters to a wide variety of skin tones. She recently launched a social media campaign called Pull Up or Shut Up, which asks beauty brands to publicize statistics on the diversity of their workforce. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
How I Built Resilience: Live with Sharon Chuter

How I Built This with Guy Raz

