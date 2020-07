The Coronavirus Disrupts Resumed High School Baseball And Softball Seasons In Iowa Iowa became the first state to resume high school sports, allowing baseball and softball players to start competing on June 1. The coronavirus has already disrupted seasons for more than 40 teams.

The Coronavirus Disrupts Resumed High School Baseball And Softball Seasons In Iowa National The Coronavirus Disrupts Resumed High School Baseball And Softball Seasons In Iowa The Coronavirus Disrupts Resumed High School Baseball And Softball Seasons In Iowa Audio will be available later today. Iowa became the first state to resume high school sports, allowing baseball and softball players to start competing on June 1. The coronavirus has already disrupted seasons for more than 40 teams. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor