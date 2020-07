Key Figure In The Impeachment Inquiry Resigns From The Military Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Vindman retired from the military on Wednesday and accused Trump of waging a "retaliation" campaign.

