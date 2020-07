Spike In Coronavirus Cases Overwhelms Testing Labs Across The U.S. The surge in coronavirus cases has led to a sharp demand for testing, making labs fall further behind. That, in turn, is hampering efforts to identify and isolate people who are spreading the disease.

