How LeBron James' Infamous Decision Changed The League Forever NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Kevin Arnovitz, an NBA writer for ESPN, about how LeBron James' decision to take his talents to South Beach 10 years ago has changed the league.

How LeBron James' Infamous Decision Changed The League Forever Sports How LeBron James' Infamous Decision Changed The League Forever How LeBron James' Infamous Decision Changed The League Forever Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Kevin Arnovitz, an NBA writer for ESPN, about how LeBron James' decision to take his talents to South Beach 10 years ago has changed the league. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor