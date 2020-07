Major League Soccer To Begin Its Special Tournament Despite Safety Concerns Major League Soccer's special tournament is set to begin Wednesday night. But one team has already withdrawn, and another one is on hold due to players testing positive for the coronavirus.

Major League Soccer To Begin Its Special Tournament Despite Safety Concerns Sports Major League Soccer To Begin Its Special Tournament Despite Safety Concerns Major League Soccer To Begin Its Special Tournament Despite Safety Concerns Audio will be available later today. Major League Soccer's special tournament is set to begin Wednesday night. But one team has already withdrawn, and another one is on hold due to players testing positive for the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor