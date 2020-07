Transcripts Of Police Body Cams Show George Floyd Pleading For Life New transcripts from bodycam footage shows George Floyd telling officers that he cannot breathe and they are killing him numerous times before he died. Floyd's death ignited nationwide protests.

New transcripts from bodycam footage shows George Floyd telling officers that he cannot breathe and they are killing him numerous times before he died. Floyd's death ignited nationwide protests.