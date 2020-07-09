Florida Library Warns Readers Not To Microwave Books

A library in Florida is asking its customers not to microwave books in an attempt to sanitize them during the COVID-19 pandemic. It says books are already disinfected once returned.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Microwaves are good for lots of things - frozen meals, popcorn, Hot Pockets. But librarians in Florida are reminding people that books do not belong in the microwave. The Tampa Bay Times reports that charred books started showing up in return piles a week ago. Turns out readers had been microwaving books to sanitize them in the age of COVID. Microwaving the books - I know we're all being pushed to extremes, but I'm pretty sure you can just use hand sanitizer, guys.

