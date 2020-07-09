'American Rehab' And The Dark History of Rehabilitative Treatment

Enlarge this image toggle caption CIR/PRX CIR/PRX

Since the beginning of the pandemic, overdoses have increased monthly across the nation. And a new podcast shows that rehab facilities across the U.S. are exploiting those who come to them seeking help.

"American Rehab" explores a system that puts its patients through a form of indentured servitude — and has roots in a cult. It's an investigation three years in the making, by Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.

What exactly is going on in many American rehab facilities? And what impact is it having on people trying to recover from issues with substance abuse?

We talked about it with reporter and producer Laura Starecheski and lead reporter Shoshana Walter. And we also spoke with Tim Roe, who was a patient at one of these rehab facilities last year. Tim's experience is featured in the podcast.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.