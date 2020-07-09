5 People Arrested In Killing Of Rapper Pop Smoke, LA Police Say

Los Angeles police say they have arrested five people in connection to the killing earlier this year of Bashar Jackson — the rapper more famously known as Pop Smoke.

Three men and two juvenile males were arrested, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday.

The police did not release the names of those arrested or give details about what crimes they are suspected of committing.

"We will provide further details as they become available," the department said.

Jackson was 20 years old when he was found wounded by gunfire in a house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood on Feb. 19. He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Initial reports indicated that the house, a rental, had been broken into.

Jackson had been enjoying a rapid ascent in the music world, based on the success of his single, "Welcome to the Party." The New York rapper's name was back in the headlines earlier this month with the posthumous release of his debut album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon.