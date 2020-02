How I Made It: A Latina Mountaineer Conquers The Highest Peaks In 2018, Mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado successfully completed the seven summits challenge—by climbing the largest mountain on each continent. In this story, she shares what it was like.

How I Made It: A Latina Mountaineer Conquers The Highest Peaks 7:33 How I Made It: A Latina Mountaineer Conquers The Highest Peaks 7:33 How I Made It: A Latina Mountaineer Conquers The Highest Peaks How I Made It: A Latina Mountaineer Conquers The Highest Peaks 7:33 In 2018, Mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado successfully completed the seven summits challenge—by climbing the largest mountain on each continent. In this story, she shares what it was like. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor