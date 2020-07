Federal Government Will Resume Executions Federal executions are scheduled to resume after nearly 20 years. Three inmates are scheduled to be put to death at a prison in Indiana.

Federal Government Will Resume Executions Law Federal Government Will Resume Executions Federal Government Will Resume Executions Audio will be available later today. Federal executions are scheduled to resume after nearly 20 years. Three inmates are scheduled to be put to death at a prison in Indiana. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor