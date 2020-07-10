The News Roundup For July 10, 2020

Dozens of states report surges in cases of coronavirus, but President Donald Trump still pushed for schools to open in the fall.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for prosecutors to get President Trump's financial records.

And the hit Broadway musical Hamilton is receiving criticism for how it portrays slave holders.

Meanwhile, Italy extended its state of emergency. Two more world leaders tested positive for COVID-19.

Hong Kong said it's suspending school. And the U.K. relaxed rules for visitors from more than 70 countries over the need to self-isolate.

Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter at Vox, Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico and Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent at The New York Times joined us to unpack the week in national news.

And for our international roundup, Jessica Donati, foreign affairs and State Department reporter for the Wall Street Journal, Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC, and Nina-Maria Potts, director of global news coverage for Feature Story News talked with us.

