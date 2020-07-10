Accessibility links
The News Roundup For July 10, 2020 : 1A President Donald Trump pushes for schools to reopen as COVID-19 cases surge. The Supreme Court issues several important rulings. Brazil's president tests positive for coronavirus. And U.K. royalty grapples with its connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Riot police stand guard during a clearance operation during a demonstration in a mall in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kongers are finding creative ways to voice dissent as police began making arrests for people displaying now forbidden political slogans. Billy H.C. Kwok/Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images hide caption

Riot police stand guard during a clearance operation during a demonstration in a mall in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kongers are finding creative ways to voice dissent as police began making arrests for people displaying now forbidden political slogans.

Dozens of states report surges in cases of coronavirus, but President Donald Trump still pushed for schools to open in the fall.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for prosecutors to get President Trump's financial records.

And the hit Broadway musical Hamilton is receiving criticism for how it portrays slave holders.

Meanwhile, Italy extended its state of emergency. Two more world leaders tested positive for COVID-19.

Hong Kong said it's suspending school. And the U.K. relaxed rules for visitors from more than 70 countries over the need to self-isolate.

Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter at Vox, Anita Kumar, White House correspondent and associate editor for Politico and Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent at The New York Times joined us to unpack the week in national news.

And for our international roundup, Jessica Donati, foreign affairs and State Department reporter for the Wall Street Journal, Paul Danahar, Washington bureau chief of the BBC, and Nina-Maria Potts, director of global news coverage for Feature Story News talked with us.

