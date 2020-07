Seoul Debates How To View Mayor's Death As Sexual Harassment Allegations Emerge Seoul's mayor was found dead in a park Friday. A fierce debate has erupted in South Korean capital about how to view the mayor and his death after allegations of sexual harassment against him emerged.

Seoul Debates How To View Mayor's Death As Sexual Harassment Allegations Emerge Asia Seoul Debates How To View Mayor's Death As Sexual Harassment Allegations Emerge Seoul Debates How To View Mayor's Death As Sexual Harassment Allegations Emerge Audio will be available later today. Seoul's mayor was found dead in a park Friday. A fierce debate has erupted in South Korean capital about how to view the mayor and his death after allegations of sexual harassment against him emerged. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor