How I Built Resilience: Live with Morgan DeBaun : How I Built This with Guy Raz Morgan DeBaun founded Blavity as a media platform for Black millennials to convene and connect online. Today, amidst an economic crisis and a reawakening of concern over racial justice, Blavity's mission is both more urgent and more challenging. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.
NPR logo

Listen · 24:22
  • Download
How I Built This with Guy Raz

