How I Built Resilience: Live with Morgan DeBaun

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

Morgan DeBaun founded Blavity as a media platform for Black millennials to convene and connect online.

Today, amidst an economic crisis and a reawakening of concern over racial justice, Blavity's mission is both more urgent and more challenging.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.