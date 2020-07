NBCUniversal Head Explains His 50% Diversity Challenge NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, about the 50% challenge he announced for diversifying hiring and training at the news organization.

NBCUniversal Head Explains His 50% Diversity Challenge

Audio will be available later today.