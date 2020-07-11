Accessibility links
Actor Jameela Jamil Plays 'Not My Job' On 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!' Jameela Jamil arrived in Los Angeles, went on one audition, booked the job and became a star on the sit-com The Good Place — a totally typical, not at all out of the ordinary Hollywood story!

NPR logo Not My Job: Jameela Jamil Of 'The Good Place' Gets Quizzed On 'The Wood Place'

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Jameela Jamil is pictured at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Jameela Jamil was already a successful radio host in Great Britain when she decided to move to Los Angeles and try to get into the entertainment industry. She went on one audition, booked the job and became a star on the sit-com The Good Place — a totally typical, not at all out of the ordinary Hollywood story! We've invited Jamil to answer three questions about the various places you might find wood.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

