Matthew Rhys : Fresh Air Rhys says his version of the iconic criminal defense attorney Perry Mason is more hardboiled than the one Raymond Burr played on TV: "He's a man who kind of lives on whiskey and cigarettes." We also talk about playing a spy in 'The Americans' and growing up in Wales (and masking his accent in auditions).



Kevin Whitehead reviews a new album from trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire.