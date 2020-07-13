Finding 'American' Food: Tasting The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

At the core of American cuisine is a paradox: many of the most iconic American dishes aren't from here.

Hot dogs are from Germany. Ketchup is from China. Apple pie is from England. And doughnuts are from the Netherlands. And as for the dishes that are from here—the people behind them don't always get their due.

It's the subject of a new Hulu docuseries called "Taste the Nation," starring author and "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi. So we asked her to join us today to explore the roots of American cuisine. We'll look at the contributions of immigrants, indigenous peoples, and descendants of enslaved people—and ask who "owns" our country's culinary traditions?

We're also joined by Michael Twitty, culinary historian and author of "The Cooking Gene"; and Sean Sherman, chef and founder of The Sioux Chef, an indigenous food education business and catering company dedicated to revitalizing Native American cuisine.

