Ohio Maternity Ward Experiences A Unique Day On July 3

The Mansfield News Journal reports that three sisters all gave birth on the same day within 4.5 hours of each other — with the help of the same doctor. The odds of this happening: 1 in 50 million.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. July 3 was a busy day for a maternity ward in Ohio. The Mansfield News Journal reports that three sisters - Daneesha Haynes, Ashley Haynes and Ariel Williams - all gave birth on the same day within 4 1/2 hours of each other and with the help of the same doctor. The odds of this happening are about 1 in 50 million. Their grandmother joked that in the future, they won't need to invite other kids to their birthday parties.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.