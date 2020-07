Teacher Recovering From COVID-19 Says School Reopening Is Tough Decision Three teachers in rural Arizona contracted COVID-19 while working together in a school classroom. One of them died. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Juanita Inzunza Martinez about her experience.

Teacher Recovering From COVID-19 Says School Reopening Is Tough Decision Teacher Recovering From COVID-19 Says School Reopening Is Tough Decision Teacher Recovering From COVID-19 Says School Reopening Is Tough Decision Audio will be available later today. Three teachers in rural Arizona contracted COVID-19 while working together in a school classroom. One of them died. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Juanita Inzunza Martinez about her experience. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor