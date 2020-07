Pandemic Reaches All Part of The Globe Including Underwater The global pandemic has lead to a decline in ship traffic around the world, which means the oceans are quieter. That could be providing some relief to whales and other marine mammals.

Pandemic Reaches All Part of The Globe Including Underwater Pandemic Reaches All Part of The Globe Including Underwater Pandemic Reaches All Part of The Globe Including Underwater Audio will be available later today. The global pandemic has lead to a decline in ship traffic around the world, which means the oceans are quieter. That could be providing some relief to whales and other marine mammals. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor