British Pub Uses Electric Fence To Enforce Social Distancing Rules

The Star Inn in Cornwall put down yellow tape on the floor, and then the owner added an electric fence. He told CNN it seems more effective than rope or a chain. He says the fence is not turned on.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you drink at a British pub in Cornwall, you will keep your distance. The Star Inn put yellow tape on the floor. You're supposed to keep arm's length from the bar and bartender, and then the owner added an electric fence. He told CNN it seems more effective than a rope or a chain. The danger signs on the electric wires are especially effective. He says the fence is not turned on, but it seems to work anyway because do you ever really know?

