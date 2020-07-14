Accessibility links
A Conversation With Director Gina Prince-Bythewood : 1A "For me, the quiet moments [in "The Old Guard"] were as important as the big action set pieces," director Gina Prince-Bythewood says. "It was about elevating and bringing my Black female lens to the genre."

A Conversation With Director Gina Prince-Bythewood

Listen · 36:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/890810108/890986882" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's latest movie is called "The Old Guard." She's also directed "Love & Basketball" and "The Secret Life of Bees." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images hide caption

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's latest movie is called "The Old Guard." She's also directed "Love & Basketball" and "The Secret Life of Bees."

From Gilgamesh and the Holy Grail to "Altered Carbon," the hunt for immortality has been fodder for great fiction.

But "The Old Guard" has a different spin on the old story.

Netflix's new action drama tells the tale of a group of immortal warriors who keep saving the world. But they're starting to question whether the world is still worth it, after witnessing atrocity after atrocity for hundreds of years.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, a Hollywood veteran who has directed films like "Love & Basketball," "The Secret Life of Bees," and "Beyond the Lights."

She joined us to talk about her film and what being the first Black woman to direct a major comic-book movie means for her and the industry at large.

