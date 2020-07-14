A Conversation With Director Gina Prince-Bythewood

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

From Gilgamesh and the Holy Grail to "Altered Carbon," the hunt for immortality has been fodder for great fiction.

But "The Old Guard" has a different spin on the old story.

Netflix's new action drama tells the tale of a group of immortal warriors who keep saving the world. But they're starting to question whether the world is still worth it, after witnessing atrocity after atrocity for hundreds of years.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, a Hollywood veteran who has directed films like "Love & Basketball," "The Secret Life of Bees," and "Beyond the Lights."



She joined us to talk about her film and what being the first Black woman to direct a major comic-book movie means for her and the industry at large.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.