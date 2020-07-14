Accessibility links
Playing Music Together Online Is Not As Simple As It Seems For musicians who want to play together while following social distancing guidelines, the solution goes beyond a Zoom call. Pianist Dan Tepfer leads us down the technological rabbit hole.

Jazz Night In AmericaJazz Night In America
NPR YouTube

Jazz Night In America

Playing Music Together Online Is Not As Simple As It Seems

Here's a seemingly simple question: Can musicians in quarantine play music together over an Internet connection? We've migrated birthday parties, happy hours and church services to video calls these days, so couldn't we do the same with band practice? Across ubiquitous video conferencing tools like Zoom, FaceTime and Skype, it takes time for audio data to travel from person to person. That small delay, called latency, is mostly tolerable in conversation — save for a few overlapping stutters — but when it comes to playing music online with any kind of rhythmic integrity, latency quickly becomes a total dealbreaker.

This video follows pianist and composer Dan Tepfer down the rabbit hole. Tepfer often occupies the intersection of music and innovative technology (just check out his Tiny Desk concert), and by proxy has served his fellow musicians as a tech support line of sorts. A public inquiry on Twitter led him to jazz trombonist Michael Dessen, also a researcher at the University of California Irvine, who has centered his work around networked performances for over a decade. The solution: an open-source software called JackTrip, developed by Stanford University researchers Chris Chafe and Juan-Pablo Cáceres over a decade ago, that can transfer high quality audio data across the Internet at low enough latencies, within a geographic radius, to mimic someone playing music roughly 30 feet away; that's the threshold at which most musicians can still play together in sync. It takes a bit of hardware and a strong Internet connection, but the setup has enabled near instantaneous latencies for musicians who want to improvise together online.

Tepfer has spent some of the last few months building a community of musicians using JackTrip at home, so they can practice together, work on new music, and even perform live-streamed concerts to fans as a revenue source while music venues remain closed in the pandemic. And while it's not nearly the same as playing in the same physical space, it's a close second in the era of social distancing.

[+] read more[-] less

More From Jazz

Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Tom Misch and Yussef Dayes play a Tiny Desk (home) concert. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Tiny Desk

Tom Misch And Yussef Dayes (Home) Concert

This Tiny Desk quarantine concert features a guest appearance from guitarist John Mayer.

Jacob Collier: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Jacob Collier plays a Tiny Desk (Home) concert. NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR/NPR

Tiny Desk

Jacob Collier (Home) Concert

Watch four different Jacob Colliers perform simultaneously in the same studio in this unprecedented Tiny Desk quarantine concert.

Fabiano Do Nascimento: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Fabiano do Nascimento plays a Tiny Desk (home) concert. NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR

Tiny Desk

Fabiano Do Nascimento (Home) Concert

The Brazilian-born guitarist performs a peace-inducing concert from his home in Los Angeles.

The Evolution Of Jon Batiste
Becky Harlan/WBGO

Jazz Night In America

The Evolution Of Jon Batiste

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Jon Batiste was born for show business. Hear him play an intimate set in New York and on our radio show as we trace his story to his current gig as band leader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Stefon Harris: A Generation's Preeminent Voice Of The Vibraphone

Vibraphonist Stefon Harris and double bassist Ben Williams. Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption Courtesy of the artist

Jazz Night In America

Stefon Harris: A Generation's Preeminent Voice Of The Vibraphone

WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center

Vibraphonist Stefon Harris gives us a lesson in empathy on and off the bandstand with his band Blackout.

Stefon Harris: A Generation's Preeminent Voice Of The Vibraphone

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/859446035/861194603" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Raul Midón: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Raul Midón plays a Tiny Desk (Home) concert. NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR/NPR

Tiny Desk

Raul Midón (Home) Concert

The jazz singer and guitarist has multiple Grammy nominations to his name. He performed five songs for our Tiny Desk quarantine series.

Braxton Cook Plays A Jazz-Infused Tiny Desk From Home

Braxton Cook AT HOME NPR/NPR hide caption

toggle caption NPR/NPR

Tiny Desk

Braxton Cook Plays A Jazz-Infused Tiny Desk From Home

Braxton Cook has supported artists at the Tiny Desk on three separate occasions. This time around, he takes center seat, so to speak, from the comfort of his sunny New Jersey home.

Back To Top