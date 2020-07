2 Female Firsts At Supreme Court Are Stepping Down The Supreme Court announced the first women to hold two prominent positions at the court are retiring. Pamela Talkin is the court's marshal; Christine Luchok Fallon is its reporter of decisions.

2 Female Firsts At Supreme Court Are Stepping Down National 2 Female Firsts At Supreme Court Are Stepping Down 2 Female Firsts At Supreme Court Are Stepping Down Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court announced the first women to hold two prominent positions at the court are retiring. Pamela Talkin is the court's marshal; Christine Luchok Fallon is its reporter of decisions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor