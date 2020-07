A Look At Betsy DeVos' Role During The Coronavirus Pandemic Pandemic has put Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the spotlight — she uses her power to promote private school interests but has also had to backtrack on her support of virtual schooling.

A Look At Betsy DeVos' Role During The Coronavirus Pandemic Politics A Look At Betsy DeVos' Role During The Coronavirus Pandemic A Look At Betsy DeVos' Role During The Coronavirus Pandemic Audio will be available later today. Pandemic has put Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in the spotlight — she uses her power to promote private school interests but has also had to backtrack on her support of virtual schooling. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor