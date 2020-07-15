College Student Bikes Across Europe To Return Home During Pandemic

Kleon Papadimitriou was stuck in school in Scotland when the COVID-19 pandemic when COVID-19 shut down flights to his home county of Greece. He decided to bike home, a journey that took seven weeks.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When the pandemic arrived, a college student was stuck in Scotland. Kleon Papadimitriou lingered too long in Aberdeen, couldn't get a flight home to Greece, so he bicycled home across Europe. It took him seven weeks, camping at night in fields, social distancing. He tells CNN he also visited friends, a little hard for an introvert. After 2,175 miles, he says he is home and ready for the next big thing.

