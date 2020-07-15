Lake From 'Dirty Dancing' Rising Again After More Than A Decade After It Dried Up

The lake in Pembroke, Virginia where Patrick Swayze lifted Jennifer Grey into the air in Dirty Dancing dried up after the movie came out. Now, 12 years later, it is filling up with water again.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(I'VE HAD) THE TIME OF MY LIFE")

BILL MEDLEY: (Singing) Now I've had the time of my life.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. After more than 10 bone-dry years, the lake from "Dirty Dancing" is filling back up. The lake in Pembroke, Va., where Patrick Swayze lifted Jennifer Grey into the air dried up after the movie came out. It looked like a meadow. But employees at the lodge where the movie was filmed say after a wet spring, it's filling up. Maybe it'll even get deep enough to dance in. As Swayze said, the best place to practice lifts is in the water.

