Jane Mayer: Trump Used Pandemic To Weaken Worker Protections : Fresh Air Journalist Jane Mayer reports the Trump administration has weakened federal health and safety regulations of the poultry industry as plants have become COVID-19 hotspots, and allowed managers to speed up production lines. She says the U.S. Labor Department is effectively supporting an effort at one Delaware plant — owned by a major Trump campaign donor — to expel the union that has represented workers there for decades. Her article in the current issue of the 'New Yorker' is called, "How Trump is Helping Tycoons Exploit the Pandemic."
