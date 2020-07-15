After Long-Sought Wins For Native Americans, What's Next?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Stacy Revere/Stacy Revere/Getty Images Stacy Revere/Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There have been several big victories for Native American rights in the last week.

One from the Supreme Court on tribal land in Oklahoma.

Another from a federal court on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

And then there's the announcement that Washington D.C.'s football team will change its name.

We talked about the significance of these changes and what they mean for Native American rights, including the Supreme Court ruling and the potential implications it will have for criminal justice on tribal land.

Our guests were Sarah Deer, professor at the University of Kansas and citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation; Jonodev Chaudhuri, ambassador for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation; Kent Blansett, associate professor of Indigenous studies and history at the University of Kansas and a Cherokee, Choctaw, Shawnee, Creek, and Potawatomi descendant.

And Stephanie Fryberg, professor of psychology at the University of Michigan and member of the Tulalip tribes and Amanda Blackhorse, social worker and founder of Arizona to Rally Against Native American Mascots, and a member of the Navajo Nation joined to us talk about the significance of D.C.'s football team name change.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.