Listener Questions On School Reopening Answered NPR education and science correspondents answer listener questions about the reopening of schools and how students and educators can stay safe from the spread of the coronavirus.

Listener Questions On School Reopening Answered Your Health Listener Questions On School Reopening Answered Listener Questions On School Reopening Answered Audio will be available later today. NPR education and science correspondents answer listener questions about the reopening of schools and how students and educators can stay safe from the spread of the coronavirus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor