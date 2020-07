Doctors Without Borders Employees Sign Letter Calling For End To Institutional Racism More than 1,000 current and former staffers of Doctors Without Borders have signed a letter calling on the vaunted aid group to root out pervasive institutional racism within the organization.

More than 1,000 current and former staffers of Doctors Without Borders have signed a letter calling on the vaunted aid group to root out pervasive institutional racism within the organization.