2021 Rose Parade Canceled For First Time Since WWII Due To Coronavirus Threat Millions of Americans tune in on January 1 to celebrate the New Year by watching the Rose Parade from Pasadena, California. But next year's parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2021 Rose Parade Canceled For First Time Since WWII Due To Coronavirus Threat Health 2021 Rose Parade Canceled For First Time Since WWII Due To Coronavirus Threat 2021 Rose Parade Canceled For First Time Since WWII Due To Coronavirus Threat Audio will be available later today. Millions of Americans tune in on January 1 to celebrate the New Year by watching the Rose Parade from Pasadena, California. But next year's parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor