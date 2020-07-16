How To Stay Safe And Healthy As Coronavirus Cases Rise

The U.S. continues to shatter its own daily record for new COVID-19 cases. Over 67,000 single-day infections were reported in the U.S. on July 14, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The surge is largely due to outbreaks in Texas, Florida, Arizona and California. But nearly all states are seeing their cases climb, and it's not concentrated in metropolitan areas.

What's going on here? Where is the U.S. in its fight against the pandemic? Are we losing?

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, virologist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Dr. Saskia Popescu, infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Arizona and Jean Lee, director of the Korea program at The Wilson Center in D.C., joined us to answer as many of your questions as we could about the pandemic.

