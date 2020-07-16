Accessibility links
How To Stay Safe And Healthy As Coronavirus Cases Rise : 1A In the 16 weeks that remain between now and Election Day — can the country recover from the current surge in COVID-19 cases? New models suggest that by then, America's death toll will stand north of 200,000 people.

But scientists are finding out more about the virus daily. How might this new information help us prepare for what's next?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

How To Stay Safe And Healthy As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Listen · 34:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/891865648/892000904" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How To Stay Safe And Healthy As Coronavirus Cases Rise

1A

How To Stay Safe And Healthy As Coronavirus Cases Rise

How To Stay Safe And Healthy As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Listen · 34:52
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/891865648/892000904" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference in New York City. Byron Smith/Byron Smith/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Byron Smith/Byron Smith/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference in New York City.

Byron Smith/Byron Smith/Getty Images

The U.S. continues to shatter its own daily record for new COVID-19 cases. Over 67,000 single-day infections were reported in the U.S. on July 14, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The surge is largely due to outbreaks in Texas, Florida, Arizona and California. But nearly all states are seeing their cases climb, and it's not concentrated in metropolitan areas.

What's going on here? Where is the U.S. in its fight against the pandemic? Are we losing?

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, virologist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Dr. Saskia Popescu, infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Arizona and Jean Lee, director of the Korea program at The Wilson Center in D.C., joined us to answer as many of your questions as we could about the pandemic.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.