Michigan Jeweler Buries His Products, Holds Real Life Treasure Hunt

Johnny Perri inherited a jewelry shop from his dad. When the COVID-19 pandemic hurt his business, he decided he'd bury his jewelry and sell tickets for the ultimate scavenger hunt.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Johnny Perri's dad left him a jewelry store. But COVID was bad for business. And Johnny realized he was bored. So he's closing the store dramatically. Perri has buried about $1 million of gold, silver and diamonds all around Michigan. It's a giant treasure hunt. People can buy tickets to participate. Tickets come with clues. And finders can keep their treasure or sell it back to Perri, who says it's all about making memories.

