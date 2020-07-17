How I Built Resilience: Live with John Foley

While upending many businesses, the pandemic has benefited fitness brands like Peloton, which saw a surge in demand in mid-March.

Peloton founder John Foley talks with Guy about the unique challenges and opportunities posed by this moment.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they're navigating turbulent times.