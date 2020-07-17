Accessibility links
La Colombe Coffee Roasters: Todd Carmichael and J.P. Iberti : How I Built This with Guy Raz When Todd Carmichael and J.P. Iberti met at a grunge concert in Seattle in the 1980s, they were an unlikely pair. But they shared a love for great coffee, and the two friends began to dream about opening a cafe and premium roastery that would produce coffee at a higher quality than anything available in the U.S. at the time. A few years later, Todd and J.P. co-founded La Colombe Coffee Roasters in Philadelphia, and went on to play a leading role in the "third wave" of specialty coffee in the U.S. Today, their coffee drinks are widely available in grocery stores all over the country.
La Colombe Coffee Roasters: Todd Carmichael and J.P. Iberti

Todd Carmichael and J.P. Iberti are the co-founders of La Colombe Coffee Roasters
Reshida Chavis for NPR
