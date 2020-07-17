The News Roundup For July 17, 2020

The number of daily coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. passed 77,000 on July 16, breaking a new daily record. What does this mean for clashes over wearing masks—and plans to reopen schools?

The Trump administration is ordering hospitals to stop sending coronavirus data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. How will this change how we understand and track the pandemic?

The F.B.I. is investigating who hacked the Twitter accounts of several politicians and celebrities, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, in the global fight against COVID-19, there have now been more than one million confirmed cases in India — and two million in Brazil. Parts of Spain, India, Australia and more are back on lockdown.

And the war of words between the U.S. and China continues, as the two trade jabs over Hong Kong, the economy and maritime law.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Fernando Pizarro, Washington-based political reporter, Eva McKend, Congressional correspondent for Spectrum News and Jonathan Lemire, White House reporter for The Associated Press.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with David Lawler, world news editor at Axios; Hayes Brown, deputy World News editor for BuzzFeed News; and Jennifer Williams, senior foreign editor at Vox.

