The Link Between Deforestation and Disease

Deforestation has gotten worse under the pandemic. With the coronavirus occupying global attention, there's less regulation of logging and mining operations. It's worrisome news, because scientists are discovering a strong correlation between deforestation and disease outbreaks.

A 2017 paper linked recent forest loss to 25 Ebola outbreaks that have occurred since 1976.

NPR national correspondent Nathan Rott speaks with Short Wave reporter Emily Kwong about the challenges faced by tropical forests — environments rich in biodiversity. Human activity is fragmenting those habitats. How does that result in an increased risk of animals-borne diseases transmitting to humans? And what can be done to protect those forests?

You can read Nathan Rott's reporting on the link between deforestation and disease here.

